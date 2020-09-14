New tugs set to arrive in Orkney

September 14, 2020 at 3:32 pm

Orkney’s two brand new tugs are due to arrive in Stromness tomorrow, Tuesday.

After a non-stop journey from the shipyard in Turkey where they were built, the vessels are expected to rendezvous with Orkney Marine Services’ current tugs at 9am around four miles south of Scapa.

The new tugs will end their voyage, which will have taken over two weeks to complete, at Copland’s Dock at around 10.30am after first steaming alongside the northern shore of Scapa Flow.

“We hope this will provide opportunities for people to witness the tugs’ arrival and passage through the Flow,” said Jim Buck, harbour master and Orkney Islands Council’s head of marine services and transportation.

“They will have spent 17 days at sea and their crews and our own staff will observe a range of measures as part of a comprehensive safety plan we have put in place.”

Coplands Dock will be closed to the public – apart from pier users – during and after the arrival of the vessels.

