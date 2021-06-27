New top cop aims to avoid ‘Mainland-centric’ policing

June 27, 2021 at 9:44 am

Chief Inspector (CI) Ali Garrow started as Orkney’s new police area commander on Monday, June 24, in a move that is 26 years in the making.

While CI Garrow has worked in various specialist areas — from counter-terrorism to emergency planning — he is, in fact, going back to his roots in community policing.

Brought up in Aviemore, CI Garrow has previously served in Nairn, Skye, Fort William and Inverness, as well as London and Dunblane.

However, Orkney has been on CI Garrow’s mind for some time.

“I am a bit of a history buff and a keen sea kayaker, so from a personal point of view it offers a wonderful place for me to be,” he said.

