  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

New top cop aims to avoid ‘Mainland-centric’ policing

Orkney Police Chief Inspector Ali Garrow. (pic Orkney Photographic)

Chief Inspector (CI) Ali Garrow started as Orkney’s new police area commander on Monday, June 24, in a move that is 26 years in the making.

While CI Garrow has worked in various specialist areas — from counter-terrorism to emergency planning — he is, in fact, going back to his roots in community policing.

Brought up in Aviemore, CI Garrow has previously served in Nairn, Skye, Fort William and Inverness, as well as London and Dunblane.

However, Orkney has been on CI Garrow’s mind for some time.

“I am a bit of a history buff and a keen sea kayaker, so from a personal point of view it offers a wonderful place for me to be,” he said.

For the full story, see this week’s edition of The Orcadian, available now.