New Stromness Hotel owner responds to bar closure speculation

August 26, 2021 at 2:47 pm

The new owner of the Stromness Hotel has moved to reassure the community, amid concerns that it intends to close the hotels bars.

Concerns were raised by members of the Stromness community online on Wednesday night, amid speculation that the Stromness Hotel’s bars, including the Flattie, may close under the new ownership.

Speaking to The Orcadian, this Thursday, the chairman and chief executive of Paymán Investments — the firm which operates Paymán Club — shared his intentions to keep all parts of the hotel running.

Na’ím Anís Paymán is yet to confirm, whether alcohol is to continuing being sold on the premises. He has said he intends to share further updates on this in the coming week.

In a statement to customers in Orkney, today, Mr Paymán said: “Following the receipt of a number of messages regarding our recent purchase of The Stromness Hotel, it has become clear that there were individuals posing a hostile tone, but more importantly, there are many more who are welcoming of our timely approach and investment.

“Needless to say, this is gratefully noted and will be explored in the months ahead.

“The response that we received is indicative of the fact that now, more than ever, is the time to help advance health and well-being for the community at large.

“Given the time-sensitive nature of the discourse at hand, I wanted to take the opportunity to reassure everyone of our intentions to serve the local community year-round and not to close any facilities at the hotel.

“Rather, we are seeking to explore ways in which we can elevate the use of the premises by turning the various physical spaces into a community hub that is at once inclusive and welcoming to all. We want to ensure that no one feels marginalised or excluded in making use of our premises, even if they belong to a not-so-vocal minority.

“There are diverse voices that hold a wide spectrum of views about health and well-being. We are committed to shift every space we acquire from normal – to healthy – so that sustainability and socio-economic progress remain at the heart of the community, with a focus on children and youth.

“We welcome expressions of interest from anyone else who shares this vision and we look forward to contributing towards a more lively Stromness.”

