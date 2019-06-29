New series of goose-tackling measures unveiled by SNH

June 29, 2019 at 6:22 pm

Markable progress could finally be in sight, in terms of Orkney’s problem with geese, or at least that will be the hopes behind new measures, announced by Scottish Natural Heritage earlier this week.

The “comprehensive package of measures”, as SNH puts it, includes support for a number of initiatives, which, it is hoped, will finally bring goose numbers in Orkney down significantly.

Over the last 20 years, geese numbers in the county have swelled to 0ver 63,500 at the last count. One of the new measures is a study looking at how the birds’ numbers could be brought down to 5000.

SNH have committed to supporting egg oiling and corralling activities, with an expert in corralling geese to visit the county to advise farmers on how this could be used and training for egg oiling being made available.

Contractors will also be funded to carry out egg oiling at specific areas next season.

As mentioned, a study will also be carried out to create an Orkney-wide plan to reduce geese numbers. According to SNH, this study will consider the practicalities, cost and location for a number of possible measures bring the birds’ population down.

SNH also elaborated on a previous announcement of an expansion to the licence to shoot the birds, with a new Orkney-specific licence to cover the period from February 1 to June 30 — outside the open shooting season and the time covered by the General Licence, which allows Greylag geese to be shot from July 1 to August 1 and during the open season from September 1 to January 1.

This means farmers will no longer be required to apply to the SNH Licensing team for an out-of-season licence but can make a quick call to the Kirkwall office for permission.

The new measures include volunteer shooters being available again this year in August and September to undertake goose control on farms which are experiencing issues with geese.

SNH is considering further changes to licences, in particular, a mechanism to increase bag limits, and a possible extension to the General Licence, currently available in July and August, to include May and June.

Graham Neville, SNH’s Northern Isles and North Highland area manager, said: “We understand increases in greylag goose numbers have seriously impacted on farmers and crofters on Orkney. Working closely with the local goose management group, we have committed to measures that will help protect crops, while still maintaining the balance between conservation, farming and hunting.”

News of support for these measures also followed an announcement earlier in the week that the sale of goose meat and funding have been extended in Orkney and the Western Isles, until the end of 2019.

