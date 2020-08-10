New pricing map to fight unfair delivery costs launched

August 10, 2020 at 10:08 am

An online parcel delivery pricing map has been launched to help residents of rural and island communities identify unfair delivery charges and find the best deals.

Research by the Scottish Government has found that people in Orkney face an average surcharge of at least 25 per cent compared to those living in Glasgow to receive their packages.

After entering a postcode, the website compares charges for a range of parcel sizes from six major companies. Users from around Scotland can also find which online UK retailers deliver to their area.

Business minister Jamie Hepburn said: “This website shines a spotlight on delivery charges, making it easier for everyone — particularly those in our rural, island and remote communities — to find the best deal and encourage companies to review their pricing.

“Our research for this new resource uncovered shocking stories of unfair charges, from a resident of Mull facing a £230 delivery charge for a television to someone in Moray asked to pay an additional £50 for the delivery of a mobility scooter despite the website advertising free delivery across the UK.

“We found that people living in the Highlands and Islands face 21 per cent higher postal charges on average compared to South Western Scotland.

“If you live in the Outer Hebrides, Shetland or Orkney, you’ll face average surcharges of at least 25 per cent compared to Glasgow and have virtually no access to home delivery.

“The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has seen a dramatic increase in online shopping, with the delivery sector providing a lifeline.

“Now, more than ever, it is vital that delivery charges are fair and transparent and people have access to the information they need to make informed choices.”

The pricing map can be found here.

