New Orkney trawler arrives home

April 11, 2020 at 2:01 pm



Orkney’s brand new state-of-the-art whitefish trawler, Aalskere, arrived in Kirkwall for the first time this morning.

The partners in the new Aalskere are Iain Harcus, his wife Elizabeth, John Harcus (Iain’s father) and the Don Fishing Company Peterhead.

The new Aalskere was designed by Ove Kristensen from Vestvaerftet in Denmark, who oversaw the hull-building at the Stal-Rem S.A. yard in Poland.

The hull was then taken to Denmark and fitted out at Kynde and Toft in Thyboron.

The present Aalskere was built in 1997 in Poland. She is 34m long and 8.7m wide.

The new boat, a stern trawler, is 35.2m long and 10.5m wide.

The Aalskere is skippered by Iain Harcus and William Brown.

The previous Aalskere was earlier renamed Gemma Jane, and re-registered, in preparation for the new arrival of the new boat, and is currently on the market for sale.

The new boat will be ready to start fishing once all the relevant paperwork is completed.

