  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

New Orkney Employability Hub opens its doors

Jack Woods from Orphir cut the ribbon on the new employability hub.

The Hub – for Learning, Skills and Work officially opened its doors in Kirkwall’s Albert Street this Tuesday.

Cutting the ribbon was Jack Woods, one of the supported user group members who has been instrumental to the formation of the new partnership space, which will provide a key base to support people on their employment journey.

Jack, 21, from Orphir, is being supported by Skills Development Scotland and the Local Employability Partnership and is currently enjoying work experience with the Orkney Islands Council.

More on The Hub’s launch in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.