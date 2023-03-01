featured news

New Orkney Employability Hub opens its doors

March 1, 2023 at 6:00 pm

The Hub – for Learning, Skills and Work officially opened its doors in Kirkwall’s Albert Street this Tuesday.

Cutting the ribbon was Jack Woods, one of the supported user group members who has been instrumental to the formation of the new partnership space, which will provide a key base to support people on their employment journey.

Jack, 21, from Orphir, is being supported by Skills Development Scotland and the Local Employability Partnership and is currently enjoying work experience with the Orkney Islands Council.

More on The Hub’s launch in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

