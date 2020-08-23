New Orkney COVID case ‘not linked to fishing vessel cluster’

August 23, 2020 at 3:24 pm

NHS Orkney has confirmed, this afternoon, Sunday, that a new case of coronavirus has been identified by test in Orkney.

This new case, according to the assessment of the public health team, is not understood to be linked to the Orkney fishing vessel cluster.



According to the health authority, the positive case is not reflected in the Scottish Government’s COVID figures for the isles today as the patient’s registered address is linked to a mainland health board.

NHS Orkney interim chief executive Michael Dickson said the patient had been tested locally and was self-isolating in Orkney. Contact tracing was underway.

“This is a highly contagious virus that transmits easily the moment we let our guard down,” he said.

“Once again, I urge the community to maintain physical distancing – keep at least two metres away from anyone not in your household – wear a face covering and keep washing your hands with soap and water. By doing this can you stay safe and break the chain of infection.”

