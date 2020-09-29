virus

New Orkney COVID case linked to central belt

September 29, 2020 at 2:23 pm

Another case of coronavirus, attributed to Orkney but traced to an individual in the central belt, has been confirmed, this afternoon, Tuesday.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases attributed to Orkney now stands at 23.

In the latest instance, the person is registered as living in Orkney which is why the case has been allocated to the isles’ official figure.

NHS Orkney’s director of public health Louise Wilson said all contact tracing had been completed.

“Following their identification, the individual is self-isolating and their contacts are also self-isolating as a precaution,” she said.

Dr Wilson said that to ensure COVID-19 did not spread it was essential for everyone in the community to follow the FACTS guidance.

NHS Orkney interim chief executive, Michael Dickson, added: “We understand people’s concerns that a rise in cases in a Board area may not be reflective of the actual picture of COVID-19 transmission due to the use of residential address in assigning cases.

“Smaller boards, such as Orkney, are more sensitive to this issue as an increase of three or four cases can be seen as a steep rise, however, in a large board these would be lost in the larger numbers.

“We have had the reverse situation in Orkney — with cases attributed to mainland boards even though the individuals were self-isolating and being contact traced in Orkney.

“To address this issue NHS Orkney will advise the public if the cases are Orcadians residing in other health boards or have tested positive in Orkney and are isolating on island.

“This informs the public as to the actual picture and should they be resident and where the contact tracing will take place.”

Share this:

Tweet

