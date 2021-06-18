New Orkney COVID-19 case identified
A person in Orkney has tested positive for COVID-19 today, Friday, NHS Orkney has confirmed.
This brings Orkney’s case total since the pandemic began to 77.
The affected person recently returned from mainland Scotland, and contact tracing is underway.
NHS Orkney director of public health Dr Louise Wilson reminded the community that the Delta variant was now dominant in Scotland, and that it was important to follow the FACTS, even for those who had both vaccinations.
She said: “Getting vaccinated is really important so please come forward and have your jags. Having your vaccinations and keeping to the FACTS is the best way to avoid contracting Covid.”
The FACTS include: Wearing a face covering; avoiding crowds, cleaning hands, keeping two metres apart and self-isolating and booking a PCR test if you have COVID-19 symptoms.
If you are experiencing any symptoms, like a new cough, fever or loss of taste and smell please contact the Orkney Covid Assessment Centre on 01856 888211 to book a test.
And remember anyone can now obtain Lateral Flow Device (LFD) tests to do twice a week (so long as they have no symptoms). It is important to do LFD tests when visiting Orkney or returning to Orkney from the Scottish mainland as an LFD test may pick up if you are infected with Covid and infectious to others but have no symptoms.
Tests can be ordered online and usually arrive by post within two days. See the link: https://www.nhsinform.scot/illnesses-and-conditions/infections-and-poisoning/coronavirus-covid-19/test-and-protect/coronavirus-covid-19-get-a-test-if-you-do-not-have-symptoms.
In Orkney LFD tests can also be picked up from WHB Sutherland and the Boots The Chemists in Kirkwall. Take a look:
https://maps.test-and-trace.nhs.uk/findatestcenter.html#/location/Orkney S