New Orkney COVID-19 case identified

June 23, 2021 at 2:42 pm

One new case of COVID-19 has been registered in Orkney during the past 24 hours, according to figures published by the Scottish Government.

This is the sixth case to be attributed to the county in the past week, bringing the total number of cases recorded for Orkney since the pandemic began to 82.

A further case, also identified in Orkney during recent days, has been attributed to another health authority’s figures.

This comes in the wake of news that at least 40 folk are self-isolating across the county, as NHS Orkney works to subdue a “growing” COVID-19 situation.

Anyone who has been in a Kirkwall pub since June 14 has been urged to book a PCR test through the COVID Assessment Centre by phoning 01856 888 211, and to self-isolate for at least three days; or until you receive a negative test result.

Further information is available via the NHS Orkney Facebook page.

