virus

New Orkney cases ‘not linked’ to Inpatient ward

September 5, 2021 at 2:52 pm

None of the COVID-19 cases identified in Orkney in the past three days are linked The Balfour’s Inpatients Two (IP2) ward.

This confirmation came today, Sunday, in an update from NHS Orkney.

A spokeswoman for the health authority said: “We have seen low additional COVID case numbers over the last three days for Orkney — two on Friday, one on Saturday and two today.

“NHS Orkney can confirm that none of these five cases are linked to IP2 at The Balfour.”

If you develop symptoms of COVID-19 you must self-isolate and seek a test. You can book a PCR test by contacting the COVID Assessment Centre on 01856 888211.

Share this:

Tweet

