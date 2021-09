New online tool aims to end recycling confusion

September 26, 2021 at 9:15 am

Zero Waste Scotland has launched a brand new online tool, which aims to put confusion over recycling in the bin.

Launched to coincide with Recycling Week (September 20-26), the new Recycling Sorter tool allows folk across Scotland to quickly find out which items can and can’t be recycled in their area.

The tool is available on https://wasteless.zerowastescotland.org.uk/recycling-sorter

