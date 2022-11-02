featured news

New OIC chief executive appointed

November 2, 2022 at 11:57 am

Orkney Islands Council has appointed a new chief executive to lead the organisation.

Oliver Reid will join the council from Renfrewshire Council where he has most recently been head of communities and public protection.

Mr Reid’s appointment follows a two-day selection process, including an interview with the full council.

It is the fourth recruitment process undertaken by the authority in their search for a permanent successor to Alistair Buchan, with John Mundell fulfilling an interim role since 2019.

Council Convener Graham Bevan said: “We are delighted — after a long search — to appoint Oliver Reid to the role of chief executive. Elected members were hugely impressed by Mr Reid and his vision for council services in Orkney.

“The calibre of candidates for the position was very high and Mr Reid faced strong competition. Taking on the role of chief executive at Orkney Islands Council — with the variety of services it provides, the level of challenges we face as an island authority and of course the opportunities that are ahead of us — is a huge undertaking, but one which we wholly believe Mr Reid is well equipped for and ready to face.”

Speaking after his appointment, Mr Reid said: “I am very honoured and delighted to have been appointed to the role of chief executive of Orkney Islands Council. I have been struck by the range of services that this council provides, the incredible innovation that takes place in Orkney and the energy, vision and enthusiasm that I have seen from elected members, stakeholders and senior staff during my time with them over the last few days.

“I am excited and looking forward to starting the next chapter of my life and professional career in Orkney as soon as possible.”

A start date for Mr Reid will be agreed in due course.

Share this:

Tweet

