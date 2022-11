news

New OIC chief arrival delayed

November 24, 2022 at 2:19 pm

The incoming chief executive of Orkney Islands Council is going to have to get up to speed quickly in his new role.

A delay in Oliver Reid’s start date to January 23 means he will be in post for just a week before the current interim chief executive John Mundell leaves.

Councillors have however been assured that arrangements are in hand to allow the handover to go smoothly.

More in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

