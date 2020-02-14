New NHSO chairwoman appointed

February 14, 2020 at 1:54 pm

Meghan McEwen, from Westray, has been announced as the new chairwoman of NHS Orkney.

Having been appointed to the board as a non-executive member in the middle of 2018, Ms McEwen’s appointment was announced by the Scottish Government’s Health Secretary Jeane Freeman alongside the appointment of Lesley Bowie as chairwoman of NHS Ayrshire & Arran and Janie McCusker as chairwoman of NHS Forth Valley.

Ms McEwen will formally take up her position at the start of March. Ms McEwen has experience working in community development and has developed a range of skills in governance, outcomes-based planning and community engagement.

She takes over from Ian Kinniburgh, who retired at the end of November. Ms McEwen will be joined at the head of the board of NHS Orkney by new chief executive Iain Stewart, who will take over from the current CEO Gerry O’brien, after he stands down in June.

Ms McEwen said: “I am excited and honoured to have been appointed. In my time as a non-executive I have been blown away by the dedication of staff and the connection to our community. I am so pleased to be able to play a role in keeping our community at the heart of our services.”

Speaking on Friday, Ms Freeman said: “I am pleased to appoint Lesley Bowie, Meghan McEwen, and Janie McCusker as new NHS board chairs today.

“Each brings their own skills and experience to these critical leadership roles. I’m confident that under their direction all three health boards will continue to deliver high levels of care for those in the local area as well as continue to drive forward effective governance across their health board.

On Meghan McEwen’s appointment, Ms Freeman said: “With valuable skills and experience in governance, outcomes-based planning, and community engagement, I’m confident that NHS Orkney will continue to deliver a high level of care under Meghan’s direction. I look forward to working with her in the months ahead.”

