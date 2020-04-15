virus

New national coronavirus hotline launched

April 15, 2020 at 3:57 pm

A dedicated national helpline for people at high risk from coronavirus has been launched.

The freephone number is aimed at people who are in a number of higher risk categories, and will link them to services providing food, medicine and emotional support in their local communities. The service offers help to those who do not have family or existing community support, cannot get online and who are over 70, disabled, require the support of mental health services, are pregnant or receive a flu jab for health reasons.

The phone number is 0800 111 4000. While it will initially operate between 9am and 5pm, each day, these hours may be extended.

In Orkney this will help a second wave of people who are most at risk from COVID-19 receive essential assistance, as the national hotline works in partnership with the Orkney Coronavirus Community Hub.

Callers will be automatically connected to the Orkney Hub based where staff are supporting the most vulnerable folk in Orkney to access the services they need – whether essential food and medication; links to social work services for vulnerable children or adults; emotional support or for onward contacts with local volunteer groups.

Manager of the Orkney Hub, Keith Bendall, explained: “This latest round tries to identify those who are also at an increased risk from Covid-19 and who may not have any support networks in place to assist them.

“The majority will not need the access assistance, but the helpline, which links directly to the hub here in Orkney, will help to catch the most vulnerable within these additional categories. It will allow them to access the essential help they need.

“We hope it will give many people the reassurance they deserve at this incredibly challenging time.”

The hub’s capability and the number of call handlers has been increased to deal with a possible rise in demand. According to Mr Bendall, close to 60 essential food parcels have been delivered by the hub.

“The system seems to be working well and reaching those most in need,” the hub manager added.

”We are continuing to drive the message home that we are here to help and that seems to be getting through as the number of requests for assistance has gone up.”

Anyone who has received an NHS letter advising them to shield can telephone the Hub on 01856 879900 or email the hub staff on coronavirussupporthub@orkney.gov.uk if they require support. The hub is open from 9am-5pm, seven days a week.

Anyone not in these categories but still looking for support should visit www.readyscotland.org

