virus

New letter urges travellers to help keep Orkney safe

June 29, 2020 at 1:13 pm

A letter asking travellers for their help in keeping Orkney safe will be given to people as they check in with NorthLink Ferries, Pentland Ferries and Loganair.

The aim is to encourage people to do all they can to minimise any COVID-19 risks during their visit to the islands.

The letter has been produced by Orkney Islands Council (OIC) and NHS Orkney in advance of the expected relaxation of travel restrictions in mid July — when the Scottish Government moves to Phase 3 of the route map out of lockdown.

OIC leader James Stockan said: “We want folk travelling to and within our islands to feel welcome — and play their part in keeping the county safe.

“I take great pride in the efforts people in our community have made to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Orkney, ensuring that the total number of confirmed cases is very small when compared to other areas of Scotland.

“We are asking those travelling here to do everything they can to prevent any further cases of COVID-19 — and we are very grateful to Loganair, Pentland Ferries and NorthLink Ferries for helping us pass on this important message.”

Meghan McEwen, chair of NHS Orkney said: “There still remains a risk of a spike in COVID-19 cases, the letter provides information and advice on how to keep you our communities and health services safe.

“If you are planning a visit, please do all you can to prevent further cases of COVID-19 in our islands, taking particular care when visiting the smaller isles, which have more limited health facilities.

“I would also encourage you to follow the latest guidance from the Scottish Government and NHS Scotland. If you require advice or guidance in relation to COVID-19 please call NHS 24 on 111. I wish you a safe, enjoyable and memorable time during your stay here in Orkney.”

Share this:

Tweet

