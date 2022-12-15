featured news

New headteachers appointed

December 15, 2022 at 12:29 pm

Four schools across Orkney will be welcoming new headteachers early next year after successful recruitment processes.

Papdale Primary School have informed parents that Emma Billington will be taking up the role of head.

She will replace Wendy Bowen who will take on the position of quality improvement officer within the education department at Orkney Islands Council.

It is expected that Mrs Billington will take up the role following the Easter Break next year.

The position of linked headteacher for Burray, ’Hope and North Ronaldsay schools has also been filled, with Cathy MacKenzie taking on the role.

No starting date has yet been set and Shereen Linklater will continue as acting headteacher until the new appointment is in place.

