New head teacher for Papa Westray

January 31, 2020 at 12:44 pm

A new head teacher has been appointed for Papa Westray Community School.

Tim Ross is based in Orkney and is currently teaching at Glaitness Primary School.

Educated at Stromness Academy, Tim was later awarded a PhD in physics after five years of research and study at the University of Richmond, Virginia in the United States.

He returned to the county for teacher training at Orkney College UHI.

After qualifying and a probationary period at Glaitness, Tim spent two years as a teacher in Stanley, the capital of the Falkland Islands.

In his current role, he teaches P6 and P7 pupils at Glaitness.

“I will be sad to leave Glaitness and will miss the children and my colleagues,” he said. “I am, however, very excited to be appointed as head teacher in Papa Westray.

“A seed was sown during a placement at the school in Shapinsay during my teacher training. It gave me a real interest in working at one of Orkney’s ‘peedie’ schools.

“I am looking forward to getting to know the children, staff and parents in Papay — and to becoming a part of the wider community.”

Gwenda Shearer, chair of Orkney Islands Council’s Education, Leisure and Housing Committee, said: “I welcome Tim’s appointment following a rigorous, nationwide recruitment process.

“Running a school at the heart of the local community is an exciting opportunity and I wish Tim well in his new role in Papay.”

