virus

New guidance issued for home learning

April 20, 2020 at 10:35 am

The Scottish Government has issued new guidance to support the home learning of children and young people during the new term.

It aims to build on the significant amount of positive work that has already been undertaken by teachers and education professionals across Scotland to support learning at home, as well as the advice and resources that are already available.

The guidance covers three main areas:

learning and teaching at home: this includes support for digital learning; children who are likely to be disproportionately impacted; and learners with additional support needs

parental involvement and engagement: this includes details of local and national support and how local authorities/schools will require a different approach to being updated on a child’s development

support for teachers and school leaders: including advice on learning resources; supporting pupils’ and staff health and wellbeing; and on leading colleagues and teams during this period

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “Given the unprecedented circumstances, we cannot predict when schools in Scotland will reopen. However, our focus is that while schools are closed, learning continues, and we all have a role to play.

“Local authorities, schools, teachers and practitioners know their learners really well and have shown extraordinary dedication and professionalism in adapting and making decisions in the best interests of the children and young people.

“While we do not expect teachers, parents and families to replicate schools or classrooms, we are committed to working with all partners in Scotland’s education system to protect pupils’ wellbeing, and ensure learning can continue in an appropriate way, wherever possible.

“The guidance is aimed at those working in our education system. We are working closely with the National Parent Forum of Scotland (NPFS) on further advice, aimed specifically at parents and carers, which will be published in the coming days.”

The new guidance is available to view on www.gov.scot/publications/supporting-pupils-parents-teachers-learning-during-term-4/

Share this:

Tweet

