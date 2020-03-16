virus

New government measures ‘will change life for all of us as we know it’

March 16, 2020 at 6:26 pm

Folk across the nation have been advised this evening to avoid unnecessary visits to pubs, restaurants and cinemas, and to work from home if possible, as the number of test-confirmed coronavirus cases in Scotland increases to 171.

These measures — which also include extending self-isolation to entire households, for 14 days — came in a press conference, tonight, Monday, held by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. This followed a meeting between the leaders of all four UK nations to discuss what the First Minister has called a “rapidly evolving situation.”

The new guidance, issued today across the UK states that if someone in a household shows symptoms of COVID-19, then they and other members of their household should completely self-isolate for 14 days. This, according to the government, takes in the incubation period of the virus, and the timescale for the appearance of symptoms in other members of the household.

The First Minister has advised that people in Scotland should avoid public gatherings of all sizes when possible, and indeed that all large gatherings should be cancelled. She has clarified that, as long as you and no one in your household is displaying symptoms of the virus, you can still go outside — but it is recommended that you cut down on social contact with others wherever it is not essential.

She has a also said that people in Scotland who are members of vulnerable groups, including those over the age of 70, folk with reduced immunity and pregnant women, will be issued with further direct guidance in the next few days.

As it stands, no cases of the virus have been confirmed in Orkney, but it is widely assumed that it is circulating, just as it is throughout the UK and worldwide. In line with the guidance from both NHS Orkney and the government, all those who experience symptoms of the virus should self-isolate. If those symptoms — a persistent new cough and/or fever (high temperature or 37.8C or greater) become worse, you should contact your GP by telephone. If your GP is closed, phone NHS 24 (111). If you have a medical emergency, phone 999 and tell them you have COVID-19 symptoms.

Further up-to-date guidance will be available on NHS Inform.

