New fund for businesses impacted by restrictions

October 24, 2020 at 1:00 am

A new £48million fund from the Scottish Government is now available, for business effected by the temporary COVID-19 restrictions.

The COVID-19 Restrictions Fund offers a one-off grant for eligible business that have been impacted by the new measures, that were first put in place on Friday, October 9.

On Wednesday, October 21, the new COVID-19 measures were extended for a further week, until 6 am on Monday, November 2.

As a result of this a new fund has been made available.

Eligible business include those in the hospitality sector that have been forced to operate in a restricted way, and producers and wholesalers who primarily supply short-life goods to those hospitality businesses.

Retail and businesses that provide takeaway food as the core and established basis of their operations are not eligible for this fund.

More information is available from the Scottish Government website: https://www.gov.scot/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-restrictions-fund/

In Orkney, the governments’s OIC Business Hardship Fund Grants are being administered by the Orkney Islands Council.

Local businesses can use this fund to help cover current unavoidable and essential costs. More information on the ‘Support’ section of the the OIC website: www.orkney.gov.uk/CV-Biz

Share this:

Tweet

