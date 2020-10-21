virus

New framework to be unveiled for Scottish lockdown

October 21, 2020 at 12:56 pm

A new framework for tackling coronavirus across Scotland could give local areas more control over the the level of restrictions placed upon them, the First Minister has confirmed, today, Wednesday.

The new strategy, which is set to be unveiled on Friday, aims to continue Scotland’s fight against coronavirus as the nation moves into winter.

In her daily briefing, Nicola Sturgeon explained that the new framework, which is set to take effect on November 2, could involve deviation in restrictions between different regions — dependent on their rate of infection.

This may come as welcome news to council leaders from Scotland’s three island groups, who have made repeated calls for their communities to be given a greater level of autonomy when it comes to setting restrictions.

Ms Sturgeon is set to give greater detail on the proposed new framework on Friday.

