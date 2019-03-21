New environmental group bidding to make Orkney a greener place

March 21, 2019 at 4:00 pm

A new environmental group is set to launch its programme for making Orkney a greener place to live with a series of talks at the Pickaquoy Centre next week.

Greener Orkney began life as a Facebook group — Orcadians Going Green — but, as more folk continue to get involved, the concept of reducing, re-using and recycling waste at a local level has grown arms and legs.

Now with a full committee, Greener Orkney hopes to take a more active role in helping Orcadians to reduce their waste.

This first event, Plastic Unwrapped, on Saturday, March 30, will see an afternoon of talks from scientists researching the effects that single-use plastics can have on our seas and the life that dwells within them.

Attendees will also be able to find out a bit more about what steps they can take to avoid or reduce their plastic consumption in day-to-day life.

“This event will give us a chance to introduce ourselves to the community,” said Ellie Dingwall of Greener Orkney.

“We all need to work together, because everyone doing their bit is great, but I think as a united community we can make a big difference.”

To find out more, you can visit the Greener Orkney page, or the Plastic Unwrapped event page, on Facebook.

Share this:

Tweet

