New dementia nurse a first for Scotland

June 18, 2023 at 7:32 pm

The care and support provided for those living with dementia and their families in Orkney has taken a significant step forward, with the launch of a new Admiral Nurse service – for the first time in Scotland.

In collaboration with Orkney Health and Care and Dementia UK, Age Scotland Orkney are establishing a registered dementia nurse, known as an Admiral Nurse.

