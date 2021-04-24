virus

New COVID case ‘not a true case’ and will be deducted from figures

April 24, 2021 at 3:01 pm

A newly-reported positive COVID-19 test is to be struck off the total number of positive cases attributed to Orkney.

According to Public Health Scotland’s website, the case, which has been reported in the past 24 hours and has been included in Saturday’s figures, will be denotified as “it is not a true case”.

An Orkney resident and their close contacts are self-isolating after recording the first positive case of COVID-19 in the islands in nine weeks on Friday.

This means the total number of test-positive cases of the virus attributed to Orkney since the start of the pandemic stands at 72.

Meanwhile, the latest vaccination figures for Orkney also show that more than 77 per cent of the population have received their first dose, while 21.8 per cent of people have also received their second dose.

Share this:

Tweet

