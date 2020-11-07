virus

New Covid case brings Orkney’s total to 34

November 7, 2020 at 2:52 pm

A new case of COVID-19 has been added to Orkney’s figures held by the Scottish Government today.

NHS Orkney has confirmed that the patient — who holds an Orkney address and is registered with a local health practice — tested positive for the virus on the Scottish mainland.

Contact tracing has taken place here in Orkney and Sara Lewis, NHS Orkney’s public health consultant, confirmed that the test and protect team has contacted all those who need to self-isolate.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Orkney to 34.

Mrs Lewis said that while Orkney had not been as severely affected with COVID-19 infections as other areas of the United Kingdom, local people were urged not to travel unless absolutely necessary to prevent importing the virus.

“The central belt of Scotland has been hard hit and it is an area that islanders should avoid for the moment,” she said.

Most of Orkney’s most recent cases have been linked to travel.

NHS Orkney has a direct phone line for people with symptoms to book a COVID-19 test

This is 888 211 between 9.30am and 5.30pm Monday-Friday, and until 12.30pm at the weekend.

