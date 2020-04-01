virus

New COVID-19 support hub to contact most at risk directly

April 1, 2020 at 2:55 pm

Folk in Orkney who have received a letter from the NHS identifying them as being most at risk from COVID-19 will be contacted by the Orkney Coronavirus Community Support Hub from today, Wednesday.

Staff and volunteers at the new Hub, which has been up and running within the Pickaquoy Centre since Monday, will be in touch with the most vulnerable members of our community to see if they require any support and assistance.

Maureen Swannie, of Orkney Health and Care, said in the meantime if anyone who has received a letter needs further information on how to register or get help, to contact the Hub on 01856 879900.

She said: “Staff and volunteers are manning the phones between 9am and 5pm, seven days a week, and are able to offer assistance to those who have received a letter.

“We are in the process of contacting everyone who is being asked to ‘shield’ themselves from the virus – that is, those people in high risk categories — but it will take some time to do that, so in the interim, if anyone at risk has any questions, please contact the Hub.”

The facility opened at noon on Monday and is dealing with telephone enquiries from our most vulnerable people, providing assistance with accessing medication, food, essential household items and healthcare services. A dedicated email address is also available at coronavirussupporthub@orkney.gov.uk

The facility is not open to the public.

Staff and volunteers, from various agencies throughout the county – including Orkney Islands Council, Orkney Health and Care, NHS Orkney and the third sector have been assisting those identified by the NHS as being “clinically vulnerable”. Those are:

Solid organ transplant recipients

People with specific cancers

People with severe respiratory conditions including all cystic fibrosis, severe asthma and severe COPD

People with rare diseases and inborn errors of metabolism that significantly increase the risk of infections (such as SCID, homozygous sickle cell)

People on immunosuppression therapies sufficient to significantly increase risk of infection

People who are pregnant with significant congenital heart disease

Staff and volunteers working in the hub will be required to maintain social distancing, while an enhanced cleaning regime will be in operation at the centre for everyone’s protection.

