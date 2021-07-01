virus

New COVID-19 case ‘unrelated’ to Kirkwall pub cluster

July 1, 2021 at 2:11 pm

A new case of COVID-19 has been identified in Orkney during the past 24 hours, NHS Orkney has confirmed.

According to the health authority, the person involved tested positive for the virus after recent travel to the Scottish mainland. The case is believed to be unrelated to the recent Kirkwall pub cluster.

NHS Orkney Director of Public Health Dr Louise Wilson has said it is likely Orkney will see more cases, as restrictions ease, and while case numbers in Scotland, and beyond, remain high.

“We cannot stop COVID coming to Orkney but our team does work quickly to identify cases by getting people with symptoms tested and then contact tracing anyone who

could be potentially infectious,” she said.

“We are working to find that balance between easing restrictions and managing the pandemic.

“What we are seeing is that fewer people are being hospitalised which could be due to high levels of vaccination.

Dr Wilson said those travelling in and out of Orkney should be doing a Lateral Flow Device (LFD) test three days before travelling and then again on the day of their return.

“If that test is positive, you must immediately self-isolate wherever you are and book a PCR test,” she explained.

LFD tests can be ordered online and usually arrive by post within two days via NHS Inform. In Orkney LFD tests can also be picked up from WHB Sutherland in Kirkwall and

Stromness and from Boots in Kirkwall.

It is very important for those doing LFD tests to log their results as it will enable contact tracers to move quickly to contain the spread if a person tests positive.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, you must self-isolate immediately and call to book a PCR test through the COVID Assessment Centre on 01856 888211.

