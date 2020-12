virus

New COVID-19 case reported in Scot Gov figures

December 1, 2020 at 4:54 pm

NHS Orkney has confirmed that a new COVID-19 case reported in today’s Scottish Government figures is a resident of Orkney.

Contact tracing of close contacts is under way, but NHS Orkney say they are not in a position to release anymore details at this stage.

According to the figures held by the Scottish Government, this new case represents the 38th case of COVID-19 in Orkney since the start of the pandemic.

