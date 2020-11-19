  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

New COVID-19 case identified in Orkney

NHS Orkney has confirmed that another person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Orkney.

This brings the total number of cases registered to Orkney to 36, since the pandemic began.

According to NHS Orkney, the person has not travelled, and the source of their infection is being investigated by Orkney’s public health department.

NHS Orkney interim chief executive Michael Dickson has once again reminded the community to be mindful of vulnerable and elderly people when socialising and to always abide by the government guidelines.

“Do not needlessly compromise the safety of others”, he said.

“If you have been with someone who feels unwell or you start to feel unwell, don’t take the risk and socialise because there is a real possibility you might expose others to potential infection. If you do develop symptoms, then contact us to request a test as soon as possible.”

NHS Orkney has a direct phone line for people with symptoms to book a  COVID-19 test, 01856 888 21, and is ope  between  9.30am and 5.30pm  Monday to Friday, and until 12.30 on a Saturday.

Latest Video

The Orcadian