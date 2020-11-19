New COVID-19 case identified in Orkney

November 19, 2020 at 3:19 pm

NHS Orkney has confirmed that another person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Orkney.

This brings the total number of cases registered to Orkney to 36, since the pandemic began.

According to NHS Orkney, the person has not travelled, and the source of their infection is being investigated by Orkney’s public health department.

NHS Orkney interim chief executive Michael Dickson has once again reminded the community to be mindful of vulnerable and elderly people when socialising and to always abide by the government guidelines.

“Do not needlessly compromise the safety of others”, he said.

“If you have been with someone who feels unwell or you start to feel unwell, don’t take the risk and socialise because there is a real possibility you might expose others to potential infection. If you do develop symptoms, then contact us to request a test as soon as possible.”

NHS Orkney has a direct phone line for people with symptoms to book a COVID-19 test, 01856 888 21, and is ope between 9.30am and 5.30pm Monday to Friday, and until 12.30 on a Saturday.

Share this:

Tweet

