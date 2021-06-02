virus

New COVID-19 case brings Orkney’s total to 75

June 2, 2021 at 2:10 pm

A new case of COVID-19 has been identified in Orkney, and contact tracing is under way, NHS Orkney has confirmed.

This brings Orkney’s case total to 75 since the pandemic began.

According to NHS Orkney’s public health director, Dr Louise Wilson, the person concerned recently visited mainland Scotland.

She said: “It is important to remember our community is still at risk even though we have not had a case for some time.

“With COVID-19, even if you have been vaccinated and don’t become unwell yourself, you could pick it up and pass it on to someone else who may not have been vaccinated.

“If you develop symptoms of COVID-19 you still need to self-isolate with your household, and request a PCR test. Do not use a Lateral Flow Device (LFD) test if you have symptoms as you may get a false negative result.”

LFD testing may pick up someone who is infected with COVID-19 and infectious to others but has no symptoms. Folk can order these tests online, free via the Scottish Government website, and they will arrive by post.

https://www.nhsinform.scot/illnesses-and-conditions/infections-and-poisoning/coronavirus-covid-19/test-and-protect/coronavirus-covid-19-get-a-test-if-you-do-not-have-symptoms.

“If you are visiting Orkney or returning to Orkney after a trip away it is important to test for the virus,” Dr Wilson said.

To book a PCR test contact the COVID-19 Assessment Centre on 01856 888 211.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self-isolate immediately and book a test.

Share this:

Tweet

