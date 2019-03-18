New chief executive appointed to lead tourism group

March 18, 2019 at 1:30 pm

Destination Orkney — the industry group for Orkney’s tourism businesses — has appointed a new chief executive.

Two months since Kate Lewington’s resignation after just seven months in the post, local tourism marketeer Elaine Tulloch will now lead Orkney’s tourism industry into a new era.

“I’m delighted to be taking up the role with Destination Orkney,” said Stromness-based Mrs Tulloch, who takes up the post today (Monday).

“It will be a challenging yet exciting role and I’m very much looking forward to working with the team, members, board, partners and industry.”

With tourism in Orkney booming, the county continues to welcome thousands of visitors each year, in addition to being the most popular cruise ship destination in the UK.

In 2019, 164 ships are expected to call in to Orkney, delivering around 145,000 passengers.

A former deputy chief executive and head of marketing at the former Orkney Tourist Board, Mrs Tulloch, for ten years, was also marketing manager at NorthLink Ferries.

With huge experience in the local tourism industry, she has, since 2012, ran her own marketing consultancy business and recently established her own online retail giftware business.

She spoke of her delight at returning to the “heart of tourism”.

“Tourism is a hugely important industry in Orkney, generating around £50 million per year, and as part of the new partnership approach, I will be focusing on developing Orkney’s tourism strategy, destination management and marketing plans to ensure continuous and sustainable visitor growth, while raising awareness of Orkney and its unique and special attributes.”

Share this:

Tweet

