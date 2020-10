virus

New case of COVID-19 registered in Orkney

October 28, 2020 at 3:36 pm

A new case of coronavirus has been identified by test in Orkney, within the past 24 hours.

This is according to figures published by the Scottish Government, today, Wednesday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases recorded in Orkney, to date, to 32. There have been a total of eight cases registered to Orkney in the past fortnight.

The Orcadian has requested further detail on the case from NHS Orkney and is awaiting a response.

