Cruise Arrivals

coronavirus

New case of COVID-19 confirmed in Orkney

Orkney has recorded one new case of coronavirus, during the past week, national figures have confirmed, today, Tuesday.

This follows a short hiatus on the release of daily figures for test-confirmed coronavirus cases in Scotland. Backdated data, published this afternoon, indicates that this new case was recorded on Boxing Day, bringing the total number of test-confirmed cases of COVID-19 attributed to Orkney, to date, to 39.

This news comes in the wake of a significant increase in coronavirus numbers in Shetland, where the cumulative total has now surpassed 100 cases.

