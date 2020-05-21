New careers education programme created to help pupils and teachers

May 21, 2020 at 5:45 pm

Skills Development Scotland (SDS) has created a new careers education programme to support teachers and pupils during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The programme includes offline and online career education and career management resources, content and workshops to support pupils and teachers. These include career education activities, Meet the Expert videos, webinars for school leavers, cyber skills activities and sessions about the My World of Work website. The sessions begin this week and will run over eight weeks.

SDS’s Director of Career, Information, Advice and Guidance Operations James Russell said: “We know that teachers, parents and carers are working hard through these unprecedented times and facing a wide variety of new challenges in the delivery of learning to young people across Scotland.

“That’s why we’ve created this programme which provides weekly sessions for pupils at each secondary school stage as well as support for those primary pupils making the transition to secondary school.”

Mu Russell added: “SDS’s career information, advice and guidance services continues to adapt and evolve in response to Covid-19, to ensure we meet the changing needs of our customers through all the channels that are available to us.

“By working with our partners, we want to ensure that people can get the right support, at the right time and from the right person or organisation to help them progress and succeed.”

All the weekly activities come with a lesson plan for teachers and learning resources for pupils that they can work on independently. These are a mixture of hands-on and online activities with worksheets for pupils which SDS hope will help inspire young people to consider the choices and opportunities available to them.

The activities can be accessed through Scotland’s online career information and advice service, My World of Work, at: www.myworldofwork.co.uk/career-education-programme

