New care home named by community

June 25, 2019 at 10:29 am

A name has been chosen for the new care home in Stromness.

Orkney Islands Council announced, today, Tuesday, that the new facility being built at Garson will be known as Hamnavoe House.

The selection of the name was a community effort with school children suggesting names, the Stromness Community Council whittling these down to a shortlist — and the public then able to vote for a name from this list during the What’s Next for Stromness public consultation events.

The four shortlisted names were Hamnavoe House, Cairston House, Copland’s House and St Peter’s House.

Phyllis McLaughlin, chairwoman of the Stromness Community Council, said: “The new building is a real asset to Stromness. “Once it is open it will touch the lives of many families in Stromness and therefore it’s fitting that the community should have had such a hand in choosing the name.”

In Viking times the anchorage where Stromness now stands was called Hamnavoe, meaning “peaceful” or “safe harbour”.

Sally Shaw, chief officer for Orkney Health and Care added: “A new care home in Stromness has been an aspiration for local people and for the service for some time now.

“As we near completion on the building, it’s great to see that aspiration becoming a reality. The completed building will be fantastic and will make a huge difference to the care experience for our residents and their families.”

The £9 million modern facility at Garson will replace St Peter’s House. The progress of the construction is well in hand, with work underway on the internal finishings, wiring and pipe work, along with the external garden areas and hard landscaping.

The building is expected to be handed over to the council, this autumn, by Orkney Builders (Contractors) Ltd.

