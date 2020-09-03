Six-week ‘love local’ campaign to support Orkney businesses launched

September 3, 2020 at 8:30 am

A new campaign, urging the Orkney public to get behind their local shops and support them in their time of need, has been launched.

The Orcadian and Kirkwall Business Improvement District (BID) and Beyond has launched a six-week mission to promote the huge range of goods on offer on your doorstep, and showcase the unique shopping experience Orkney boasts.

Included in your newspaper today is a 16-page celebration of the Orkney offering, designed to promote the services of local businesses.

Around 30 businesses have chosen to advertise with us at heavily discounted prices.

There is also a spectacular competition bundle, worth over £500, exclusive to readers.

Kirkwall BID and Beyond chairman Duncan McLean welcomed the “important” campaign and hopes the impact and the message behind it will prove fruitful for businesses, as they plot a path forward in these uncertain times.

The Orcadian’s editor Leah Seator says the campaign is designed to repay local businesses who, in the face of adversity, proved pivotal in the community’s response to lockdown.

She encouraged more businesses to take advantage of the campaign, which will have weekly editorials with supported advertising, keeping the “love local” message — and services offered — prominent in people’s minds.

Mrs Seator explained: “We recognise that we have a huge role to play in helping Orkney to bounce back, and for this six-week period, we have slashed our advertising prices in half, to help businesses promote their services.

“You’ll find details on a range of brilliant local businesses in our special pullout feature, which is dedicated to this advertising. In the next six weeks, we will continue these rates, and hear more about the recovery process as it continues.”

