New bins to wheel their way to Shapinsay

February 7, 2023 at 3:09 pm

Shapinsay residents are being urged to keep an eye peeled for information about the island’s forthcoming wheelie bin rollout.

A letter should be winding its way to households in the coming days explaining the plans and what residents need to do.

The letter will ask residents to complete an online form confirming the number of wheelie bins they want the council to deliver to their household.

If householders don’t respond, they will receive the standard allocation of wheelie bins in line with Mainland Orkney households — one grey bin for waste, and two green bins for recycling.

Residents will have until 5pm on February 24 to respond. Wheelie bins are due to be delivered the week starting Monday, March 6, and residents will be asked to use wheelie bins for collections from Wednesday, March 22.

The form also points residents to help and advice for specific problems they may have as wheelie bins are introduced.

Hayley Green, corporate director for neighbourhood services and infrastructure said: “We are keen to provide as many households in our isles communities the same kerbside waste and recycling service that Mainland Orkney residents receive.

“Introducing wheelie bins in Shapinsay will also resolve the logistical and resourcing problems we had with processing their bagged recycling — we know many islanders were disappointed to hear late last year their recycling was not being captured, and this will eliminate that issue and will mean we can safely and efficiently collect and process recycling from Shapinsay and in future months from Westray too.”

Wheelie bins will also be introduced in Westray later this year, after the council’s waste team have had opportunity to review the rollout in Shapinsay.

The online form for Shapinsay residents and a frequently asked questions section are available on www.orkney.gov.uk/shapinsaybins

