New £1.3 million fund to focus on Isles health and wellbeing

August 24, 2021 at 12:27 pm

A new fund has been launched by the Scottish Government supporting projects focused on health and wellbeing on Scottish islands. The £1.3 million healthy islands fund opened this week.

Applications are invited from voluntary or community organisations and public sector organisations for capital projects (up to £100k) and revenue funding (up to £5k). This can be for a standalone project or part of a larger project plan and funding must be used to deliver the

project by end of March 2022.

Successful projects will include community-led wellness initiatives to promote healthier lifestyles on the islands, supporting the delivery of Strategic Objective 7 the National Islands Plan which aims to improve and promote health, social care and wellbeing.

The deadline to apply is midday on Friday 17 September 2021 and further information, including application material and resources to support applicants, is available on the Inspiring Scotland website: https://www.inspiringscotland.org.uk/what-we-do/our-funds/healthy-islands-fund/

