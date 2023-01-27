featured news

Netballer Sarah wins big at the Orkney Sports Awards

January 27, 2023 at 11:12 pm

In a year in which she represented Scotland at the Commonwealth Games and cemented her place at the elite level of netball in the UK, Sarah MacPhail was crowned Orkney’s Sportsperson of the Year this evening.

The county’s athletes, teams, coaches, officials and volunteers, alongside a host of dignitaries, converged on the Orkney Theatre for the Orkney Sports Awards for 2022.

The evening saw a host of awards dished out, in recognition of outstanding achievement, dedication and commitment, including two long service awards and a poignant induction into the Orkney Sports Hall of Fame.

MacPhail, who couldn’t be there on the night as she now plays for the Severn Stars in the Netball Super League, beat off stiff competition from another Commonwealth Games athlete, Taylah Paterson, and squash player Finlay Scott, who also turned out for Scotland in 2022.

Paterson did win Performance of the Year though for her starring role, taking Scotland’s 4×100-metre ladies relay side over the line in a new national record and qualifying for the Commonwealth Games in the process.

Weightlifter Angus Robertson was crowned Young Sportsperson of the Year for his success in the British Championships and being selected for both Scottish and Great British squads.

Moira Nicolson and Elaine Gray picked up their first international caps for Scotland in the masters badminton scene and their achievements were rewarded with the Team of the Year Award.

Young Team of the Year went to Netball Orkney’s Under-17 squad for their success in winning the North District League before going toe-to-toe with two Central Belt sides.

Official of the Year went to Stewart Spence for his dedication to refereeing at a variety of age group levels in youth rugby.

Orkney Athletic and Running Club’s Inga Linklater was named the Volunteer of the Year, and Megan Clouston picked up the Young Volunteer of the Year Award. Meanwhile, David Scarth was named School Sports Volunteer of the Year for his work with school football teams in Dounby.

In recognition of the fantastic season Orkney Women’s Football Club had, Gary Skea won Coach of the Year.

Belinda Morrison and Jimmy Leask were both recognised for their years of effort, hard work and dedication to their sports, volleyball and football respectively, with two Service to Sport Awards.

And there was a special and poignant induction to the Orkney Sports Hall of Fame.

Rae Slater was a talented and committed footballer and badminton player, representing Orkney in both sports, as well as playing in the Highland League.

But he also served on committees, officiated and latterly, recorded Orkney’s sporting history through the lens of his trusty camera.

Rae passed away suddenly last summer but his widow, Joyce, was on hand to accept his induction and join the legendary names of Orkney sport.

