Ness of Brodgar Excavations wins prestigious international award

November 13, 2019 at 3:57 pm

The excavations at the Ness of Brodgar — one of the most significant archaeological finds in Western Europe — has been selected for a prestigious accolade.

The site, located in the heart of Neolithic Orkney UNESCO World Heritage site, has astonished archaeologists for years now — a prehistoric treasure trove.

The existence of the site emerged in 2002 and since then, piecing together the well-preserved and sophisticated complex, and painting the full picture of the people who built and occupied it over 5,000 years ago has attracted archaeologists from all over the world and made headlines globally.

The site also attracts thousands of visitors each year during the summer excavation season.

The enormous excavation project which costs £200,000 each season has now been selected for a 2019 Shanghai Archaeology Forum Field Discovery Award.

The biennial SAF Awards recognise individuals and organisations that have achieved distinction through innovative, creative, and rigorous works relating to our human past, and have generated new knowledge that has particular relevance to the contemporary world and our common future.

The Discovery Award, in particular, is made for archaeological excavations or surveys that have yielded major discoveries significantly furthering or even altering our knowledge of the human past, locally and/or globally.

Site director Nick Card will travel to Shanghai in December to deliver a presentation and accept the award.

He said: “This is a huge accolade to the Ness and Orkney on the world stage. Congratulations to everyone involved — the students, volunteers, specialists and staff who have all contributed to this success. They deserve it.”

Share this:

Tweet

