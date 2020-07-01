Neil Oliver revisits historic Orkney in new podcast

July 1, 2020 at 6:00 pm

Scottish television presenter, Neil Oliver, has returned to the historical landscape of Orkney for an episode of his new podcast – Neil Oliver’s Love Letter to the British Isles.

In the sixth episode of the series, released yesterday, Neil speaks of the ancient history of the Ness of Brodgar, unveiling Orkney’s status as an influential powerhouse within the British Isles.

Star of some of the BBC’s most popular history documentaries, Neil is no stranger to Orkney having previously explored it’s history in the television programme Britain’s Ancient Capital: Secrets of Orkney. He is currently embarking on this new series of podcasts, taking listeners on a journey around Britain to discover the places he loves and the history that’s beneath all our feet.

Across the series Neil travels to 100 remarkable places, including Orkney, that have stuck in his heart and uses them to tell the history of the British Isles.

Neil’s episode on Orkney, entitled ‘Hidden Power – The Ness of Brodgar, Orkney’ can be listened to on both Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts. New episodes of Neil Oliver’s Love Letter to the British Isles come out every Tuesday.

