Navy divers to receive Freedom of Orkney honour

May 5, 2021 at 12:47 pm

The Royal Navy Northern Diving Group will have the Freedom of Orkney bestowed upon them in recognition of the group’s historic connection in commemorating those lost in the sinking of the HMS Royal Oak.

Every year, the divers change the White Ensign on the wreck of the Royal Oak which was torpedoed while at anchor in Scapa Flow on October 14, 1939, with the loss of 835 lives.

Due to COVID restrictions, 2020 was the first year since the recovery of the ship’s bell in 1982 that the northern diving group was not able to change the White Ensign and pay tribute to those who lost their lives.

The group and its predecessors have also assisted in disposing of historic ordinances such as mines, torpedoes and grenades on 145 occasions, and have assisted authorities in a wide range of commemorations and events over the years.

Those who have also received the Freedom of Orkney include artist Stanley Cursiter, writer Ernest Marwick, navy ship HMS Orkney, the Queen’s Own Highlanders, and most recently Dr John Rae.

At a meeting of the full council today (Wednesday), Orkney Islands Council councillors approved to confer the honour upon the diving group.

Share this:

Tweet

