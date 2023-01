featured news

MV Shapinsay returns to route

January 12, 2023 at 2:26 pm

The MV Shapinsay recommenced service on the Kirkwall to Shapinsay route this afternoon with the 2.15pm sailing.

Earlier sailings had to be cancelled at short notice after the vessel snagged on a creel line.

The Northerly Explorer was called in to cover the route while divers were deployed to remove the line from the prop.

Orkney Ferries has thanked passengers for their patience while dealing with this incident.

