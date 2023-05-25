featured news

MV Graemsay crane hoped to be back in action soon

May 25, 2023 at 12:09 pm

The crane on mv Graemsay is expected to be back in action by next week.

Orkney Ferries has shared hopes that the crane will be fitted and operational in the week commencing June 5.

The ferry resumed service at the beginning of May after a period in dry dock, but the crane is still in need of repair.

The ferry company will continue to offer an alternative charter vessel to complete the cargo run at 10am on Wednesdays and Fridays until the crane is operational. The weight limit for this charter is one tonne.

Customers wishing to book cargo to Graemsay are asked to call the Orkney Ferries office on 872044. Cargo will need to be booked by 2pm on the day before sailing

