MSYP voting opens…

November 28, 2022 at 4:26 pm

Voting has opened to select a second Member of the Scottish Youth Parliament (MSYP) to represent Orkney.

Orkney already has one member of the Scottish Youth Parliament but now young folk across the county have their chance to choose who else is to represent them.

The four candidates are Euan Harcus, Nymeria Drayak, Orla Drever, Gerald Hodgson, and their profiles can be found here.

Voting is done on line, here, and voters are asked to list the candidates in order of preference.

The votiing will close at 2pm on Friday, December 2, with the successful candidate due to be announced later that day.

You can find out more about the MSYP’s in this weeks special 5th anniversary Peedie Orcadain!

