MSPs show support for ORSAS

December 3, 2022 at 4:00 pm

As part of the 16 days of activism to end violence against women and girls, Orkney’s MSP has joined fellow Highlands & Islands MSPs in voicing support for the Orkney Rape and Sexual Assault Service (ORSAS).

The 16 days of activism is an annual campaign that begins on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and runs through until International Human Rights Day on December 10.

ORSAS provide free and confidential information, advocacy and support to anyone in Orkney aged 13 or over affected by any form of sexual violence or domestic abuse.

To raise awareness about those affected in Orkney and the support provided by ORSAS, White Ribbon Scotland and Women’s Aid, ORSAS launched their ‘Peedie Birds’ campaign in 2020.

Orkney’s MSP, Liam McArthur, was joined by fellow cross-party Highlands & Islands MSPs in the Scottish Parliament on Friday in a show of support for the Peedie Birds.

