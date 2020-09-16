MSP welcomes green recovery funding for isles

September 16, 2020 at 3:14 pm

The announcement that £2 million is to be invested in a locally-led green recovery for Scotland’s islands has been welcomed by Highlands and Islands MSP Maree Todd.

Ms Todd said today, Wednesday, that this package of funding from the Scottish Government would be “crucial” to economic recovery in the isles. It is set to be invested in low carbon transport, food sustainability and zero-waste projects. The £2 million will be shared between four partners – Zero Waste Scotland, Energy Saving Trust, Inspiring Scotland and Highlands & Islands Enterprise (HIE).

Ms Todd said: “I very much welcome this £2 million funding package which will be crucial to our islands economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The determination to recover from this virus and deliver a fairer, greener and more prosperous Scotland is represented throughout this year’s Programme for Government (PFG). Whilst COVID-19 has had a profound impact on almost all aspects of society, we cannot, and should not, let this virus define our futures.

“Now is the time to invest in our future resilience and address many of the deep seated challenges our country faces. This is why our economic recovery must be a green recovery – we need to face the climate crisis and achieve net zero and create new, on-island opportunities in the process.

“I’m pleased to see the needs of our island communities recognised in this PFG and the Scottish Government’s ongoing commitment to delivering a greener Scotland emphasised.”

